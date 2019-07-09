TROPICAL UPDATE: Gulf development likely with impact to Louisiana by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday afternoon computer models have not only come into better agreement for a Louisiana landfall by Saturday but have also come into better agreement that the storm will develop into a tropical storm or possibly category 1 hurricane prior to landfall.
Also, this has the potential to be a storm in a strengthening phase upon making landfall.
While we are still a few days out from potential impacts, our state, especially Southwest Louisiana and most of the I-10 road network throughout south-central Louisiana to SE Texas is very vulnerable from the endless road projects underway and does not have the infrastructure to delay or simply ignore some sort of preparedness action at this point. This was addressed in our recent hurricane special.
This means getting your supplies, gassing up now, and being ready to move to higher ground if you live in a flood prone area. There will continue to be deviations in track by 20, 50 or even 100 miles where the center could make landfall between now and Saturday, and anywhere east of the eye could experience copious amounts of rainfall in excess of 15 to 20 inches locally.
Flooding continues to remain the biggest concern, but a strengthening storm into potentially a category 1 hurricane means the wind and surge threat would heighten in areas east of the eye and a wind threat for any location close to the eye wall even on the west side.
The Tuesday afternoon American model is a little farther west of the afternoon European update with landfall potentially across Cameron or Vermilion Parishes, while the European model chooses Iberia or St. Mary parishes for a landfall Saturday.
Again, this is not to scare you, but don’t dismiss the threat that exists from this storm. We don’t have the ability to wait until the last minute to prepare with our population boom and an interstate system already attenuating traffic flow with the bridge work on I-210.
Keep in mind, there will continue to be large variations that will occur in model output prior to the Saturday landfall that could still mean little to no impacts for SW Louisiana if the track continues to shift east as has been the case so far today, but that is not the only scenario possible at this time.
The KPLC First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this situation, and bring you the best forecast possible, hopefully one that does not mean major impacts to Southwest Louisiana, but until we are certain of that, stay weather aware!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.