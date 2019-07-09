Tropical system may form in the Gulf Wednesday

As mentioned above, regardless of development some areas along the Gulf coast could see significant rainfall with possibly over 10 inches of rain falling. This could cause some flooding at least in low-lying areas, if you live in an area like that, I would plan for impacts now. This includes getting sandbags, moving important documents to a safe location, and possibly making plans to get out of the flood prone area if the rain occurs here. Other impacts such as wind and surge will be more dependent upon the strength of the storm and where it makes landfall. Obviously if it reaches hurricane status wind and surge would be greatest on the eastern side of the storm, so landfall location is more important to determine the highest risk. But once again, it never hurts to be prepared. I would recommend looking around your home now and picking up any loose items and if possible trim tree limbs away from your home if you can do so safely. I would also recommend keeping your vehicles filled with gas and make sure you have some food and other necessities on hand, just in case.