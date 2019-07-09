Texas authorities release name of suspect in police chase that began in Beaumont, ended in Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Texas authorities have released the name of the suspect in a police chase Monday that began in Beaumont, Texas, and ended in Westlake, Louisiana.
Jamie Wingwood, 40, of Austin, Texas, is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Wingwood faces counts of reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and first-offense possession of marijuana.
Crystal Holmes, public information officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says that once Wingwood is returned to Texas, he will also face additional counts of felony evading.
Numerous police vehicles took part in a police chase Monday that traveled from Texas into Louisiana, went back into Texas for a brief moment, then continued east into Louisiana and ended with a wreck in Westlake.
Authorities said Monday that Wingwood will also be questioned in a missing persons case out of Austin. The car Wingwood was allegedly driving during the chase was linked to a missing/endangered persons case.
