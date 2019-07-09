Teens turning away from Facebook

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s not a secret that Facebook still rules the social media scene, but an interesting survey suggests the youngest generation of social media users are turning elsewhere.
Generation “Z,” the group just younger than Millennials, is on Facebook less than any other generation. In fact, only 36 percent of those surveyed say they use Facebook at least once a week.
That’s surprising, especially when you consider 89 percent of Millennials, 90 percent of “Gen X-ers,” and 96 percent of Baby Boomers use Facebook once a week. However, maybe that’s the reason. “Gen Z-ers” are taking to Snapchat, Instagram, and especially YouTube in place of Facebook. Maybe they’re trying to get away from the older generations that use Facebook.
Don’t feel bad for Facebook, they still own the internet, and studies show that most of those “Gen Z-ers” will come crawling back to the Facebook scene when they get older; more than likely around the time they graduate college.
Also in consumer headlines, it’s National Cow Appreciation Day, and Chick-fil-a is giving away a free entree to anyone who dresses up as a cow. So, if you don’t mind embarrassing yourself, or if you love cows, or just like free food give it your best shot.
