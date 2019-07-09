SWLA Arrest Report- July 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 8, 2019.
Jamyric Bernard Harrison, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
Jesse Wayne Horne, 36, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Kevin Jared Hand, 37, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dan Robert Henley, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, two counts of theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass, two counts of contempt of court, aggravated second-degree battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery.
Roxie Opheria Smith, 30, Iowa: First offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule IV drug, illegal use of a drug in the presence of a minor under 17.
Rick Jayson Henry, 42, Lumberton, Texas: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, forgery, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Faryn Lee Block, 33, Orange, Texas: Theft less than $1,000, forgery, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Jammie Lees Watson Jr, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, solicitation on an interstate highway.
Alvin Harold Flournoy Jr, 30, Lake Charles: Two instate detainers for the U.S. Marshals Service, operating a vehicle under a suspended license.
Kenneth Wayne Dyer, 64, DeQuincy: False representation of a controlled dangerous substance, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs.
Brandy Nicole Collins, 39, Baton Rouge: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gregory Scott Bonnette, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flights, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective order, domestic abuse battery second offense.
Cody Austin Caswell, 22, Lake Charles: First-degree vehicular negligent injuring, resisting an officer.
Frederick Alexander Lemieux, 73, Lake Charles: Eight counts of failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements, failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator failure to pay annual registration fee.
Justin David Crain, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jason Anthony Cartwright Jr, 33, Jennings: Instate detainer for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Vernon Dwayne Hickey, 52, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Meagen Nicole Lafleur, 31, French Settlement: ARDC detainer for Cedarwood Manor, INC.
Jamie Jerome Wingwood, 40, Dale, Texas: Reckless operation, hit and run driving, flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), out of state detainer.
Haylee Elizabeth Walker, 25, Sulphur: Three counts of contempt of court.
John P. Kurtz, 38, Jennings: Instate detianer for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Joseph Jr, 38, Vinton: Aggravated battery.
Taurel Dwayne McMichael, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kim Martin Griffin, 46, Lake Charles: Four counts contempt of court, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
Lela Ann Boutwell McMichael, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assult, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
Destin Alexander Reed, 25, Welsh: First-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarvis Jamol Reynaud, 31, Lake Charles: Three counts of production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity, parole detainer.
Adrienne Maree Granger, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, sale, distribution, or possession of a prescription drug without prescription.
Triston Terrell Johnson, 23, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Trevor Paul Dubroc, 29, Basile: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Christopher Dale Owens, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lakieth Diurell Morrow, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer.
Edward Louis Zachary, 35, Lake Chalres: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, possession of a Schedule II drug, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richelle Diane Kibodeaux, 50, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana second offense.
Nicholas Craig Lafleur, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Christopher Michael Sutton, 45, Westlake: Possession of synthetic marijuana third offense, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea Jamal Gallien, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Deandre Carlos Johnson, 25, Westlake: Four counts contempt of court.
