State rests case in Kevin Dagle murder trial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The state has rested its case in the trial of Kevin Daigle and the defense is putting on its side, starting with dash cam video and audio from inside the police car where Daigle was put after his arrest.
In the video the jurors could not see Daigle for upwards of an hour but could hear him him screaming at the top of his lungs, cursing, crying and pleading that he was hot and hurting and that he had been beaten.
Daigle was cuffed and maybe otherwise restrained, repeatedly pounding his fists, feet, or both in tandem, in the police car.
Then he’s heard pleading, “What did I do?” and saying he didn’t do anything.
There are a few moments of silence when Daigle may have been out of the vehicle but he is eventually taken to a hospital where he is swabbed for DNA and his blood-alcohol level is tested.
The trial continues in Lafayette today and is moving quickly, potentially even going to the jury today.
