Seniors, disabled veterans, disabled citizens can apply for tax freezes at several sessions throughout area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seniors, disabled veterans, and disabled citizens can apply for Special Assessment Level Freezes at one of several sessions throughout the area, beginning July 10.
The tax assessor’s office says Assessor Wendy Curphy Aguillard and her staff are holding the sessions to give eligible residents the chance to sign for Special Assessment Level Freezes without having to fight traffic.
Special Assessment Level Freezes freeze the value of property against any future adjustments due to reassessment. Residents need only apply if they have not previously applied for a special assessment level freeze, if their household income is less than $75,594, if they have recently reached the age of 65 or if they have become a disabled veteran with a 50 percent or more service connected disability or become 100 percent disabled through the Social Security Administration.
Applicants must bring proof of age, proof of disability and proof of income (as required by law). Special Assessment freezes may be applied for from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lake Charles office (1011 Lakeshore Dr., No. 101) or from 8:30 a.m. until noon Wednesdays at the West-Cal Satellite Office (500A N. Huntington St., Sulphur).
For more information, call the Calcasieu Assessor’s Office at 337-721-3000.
- Sulphur Senior Center – 9-12 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.
- Iowa Town Hall – 9-12 a.m., Thursday, July 11.
- Moss Bluff Senior Center - 9-12 a.m., Tuesday, July 16.
- DeQuincy City Hall - 9-12 a.m., Thursday, July 18.
- Westlake City Hall - 9-12 a.m., Thursday, July 25.
- Vinton Town Hall - 9-12 a.m., Tuesday, July 30.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.