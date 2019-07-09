Sandbag locations opened ahead of possible tropical weather

By David Bray | July 9, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 5:41 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sandbag locations are available at several locations in Calcasieu Parish ahead of possible tropical weather.

Iowa has also announced a sandbag location.

Remember that you must furnish your own shovels.

Sandbag locations in Calcasieu Parish:

  • Ward 1 Barn: 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
  • Ward 2 Barn: 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
  • Ward 3 Barn/East Public Works Facility: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
  • Ward 3 Old Barn: 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
  • Ward 4 Barn: 2911 Post Oak Road, Sulphur
  • Ward 5 Barn: 129 Third Street, Starks
  • Ward 6 Barn: 1275 Plum Street, Dequincy
  • Ward 8 Barn: 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa
  • Water plant behind Iowa Fire Station: 105 S. Thomson Ave., Iowa

7 News reached out to authorities in other Southwest Louisiana parishes and were told details about sandbag locations could be announced soon.

