Sandbag locations opened ahead of possible tropical weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sandbag locations are available at several locations in Calcasieu Parish ahead of possible tropical weather.
Iowa has also announced a sandbag location.
Remember that you must furnish your own shovels.
For more tropical activity in the Gulf, visit https://www.kplctv.com/weather/hurricane/.
- Ward 1 Barn: 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
- Ward 2 Barn: 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
- Ward 3 Barn/East Public Works Facility: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 3 Old Barn: 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 4 Barn: 2911 Post Oak Road, Sulphur
- Ward 5 Barn: 129 Third Street, Starks
- Ward 6 Barn: 1275 Plum Street, Dequincy
- Ward 8 Barn: 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa
- Water plant behind Iowa Fire Station: 105 S. Thomson Ave., Iowa
7 News reached out to authorities in other Southwest Louisiana parishes and were told details about sandbag locations could be announced soon.
