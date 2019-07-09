Former Cowgirl Erika Piancastelli Named European Championship Most Outstanding Player

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese softball All-American Erika Piancastelli recently helped Italy win the 2019 European Championship and in doing so, Piancastelli was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, announced by Softball America.
The win is the 11th European title for Italy and they will now advance to compete in the Europe/Africa Olympic Qualifier Tournament beginning July 23.
Piancastelli completed tournament action with .559 batting average in 11 games played. She produced a 1.529 slugging percent with 19 hits which included 10 homeruns, 21 RBI, 20 runs, five walks and a .615 on base percent.
Piancastelli played for McNeese from 2015-2018 and was a four-time Southland Conference Player and Hitter of the Year.
