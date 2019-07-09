The first-ever Hardy Boys Drills & Skills basketball camp

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The journey of the three Hardy brothers all started at St. Louis Catholic. A bond that was built by basketball, but now that bond is so much more than the game.
“It’s really cool to just go from having the conversation in the car with your brothers to it actually seeing it unfold and planning it out," Bailey Hardy said. "Just to see the final product is a nice feeling.”
Basketball isn’t just a hobby for Kevin, PJ and Bailey, it’s a passion. The three say the sport molded them into men they are today.
“Growing up with basketball was super competitive and I always had my little brothers with me, you can ask anybody, they were always with me in the gym," Kevin Hardy said. "We were always going at it with each other. We were able to hug it out at the end of the day, but on the court it has always been a battle.”
“My mom, during the summertime, used to lock us out of the house because we used to be in and out too much, so then we would just play basketball," PJ Hardy added. "We used to beat up on each other and that’s how we built our bond. Growing up it was like a love, hate relationship, but definitely more love.”
Now, they share that love with the community – joining forces to create something special for the youth. This elite basketball camp not only gives these kids the tools they need for the upcoming season, but the confidence to accomplish anything.
“My older brother came up with the idea and we all thought about it and how it would be great," said PJ Hardy. "We’re just wanting to introduce new things to the kids and just try to help them become the best version of themselves on the basketball court.”
“I just want them to be able to learn a couple of new drills so that they can work on their own and see that hard work really does pay off," said Kevin Hardy. "I just want them to have a good time and say that they enjoyed the camp.”
