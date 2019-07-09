First Alert Forecast: More heat with isolated showers; tropics set to become active

The track or the direction of where the storm is heading by the weekend is nearly impossible to know. We will have a better idea once something actually does develop. The latest trend is that it will move to the west, closer in our direction. It may take a northerly turn toward us, or it may head more toward Mexico. Again, we must wait until something forms. Right now, the latest spaghetti plots are basically all over the place stretching from Florida to Texas. Once something develops, the models will have a better idea what will happen.