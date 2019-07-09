First Alert Forecast: More heat with isolated showers; tropics set to become active

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be a hot day. There is a heat advisory in place this afternoon. Therefore, I would be cautious in the heat today. The temperature will warm up to the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits around 106. There will also be a few showers around. Most people will not see any rain but there is a 20% chance of a few storms popping up. The rain will provide little to no relief though.
This evening, the temperature will cool down a little bit. There will likely be a couple small showers around until sunset. After sunset the rain will come to an end. There I do not expect any more rain through the evening. It will still feel like the 90s with those temperatures. So, any evening plans should be inside or involve water to stay cool.
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. The temperature will not cool down much at all tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some places may have trouble falling out of the 80s. Especially near the coast. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the 80s all night. Near the coast, it should feel more like the 90s. it will be a hot start to the day on Wednesday.
Wednesday will have about a 20% chance of rain. There will be isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon. So, in the morning and evening there should not be much rain. Any rain we see will come to an end around sunset. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s. The rain may bring a little relief to help those temperatures. It will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine.
Out in the tropics, there is a big possibility of development. There is an area of low pressure associated with a weak cold front that is currently located over the southeast region. The low pressure-center will move off to the Gulf of Mexico and will likely turn into something in the tropics.
The National Hurricane Center has put an 80% chance of development within the next 5 days. Therefore, by the end of the week, we could be talking about Barry as our next named storm. This will likely develop in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The track or the direction of where the storm is heading by the weekend is nearly impossible to know. We will have a better idea once something actually does develop. The latest trend is that it will move to the west, closer in our direction. It may take a northerly turn toward us, or it may head more toward Mexico. Again, we must wait until something forms. Right now, the latest spaghetti plots are basically all over the place stretching from Florida to Texas. Once something develops, the models will have a better idea what will happen.
As of now, I would be prepared that something will develop and heads in our direction. Load up on water, fill up your vehicles with gas, and make all the other necessary precautions just in case. The entire 7Stormteam will be watching the gulf for the latest trend. So, stay tuned for the latest updates.
At the end of the week, rain chances are up to 40% for Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend I have put the rain chances up to 60%. These rain chances may change depending on what happens in the gulf. It will also be hot everyday as well. If we end up seeing more rain, that will help cool the temperature down some.
