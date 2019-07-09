FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continued heat ahead of tropical threat late-week and weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures out the door this morning will again be in the middle to upper 70s to just shy of 80 along the I-10 corridor. You know the routine by now, so no real need to continue repeating. Heat precautions and hydration are the keys to safety in the current hot stretch of weather that encompasses the entire region.
Little relief but for a few select locations, a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm will be possible again today. Otherwise, look for highs back up to 95 this afternoon with heat index readings ranging from 105 to 107 all afternoon.
The slim rain chances continue Wednesday, but a better chance of scattered afternoon storms Thursday will kick off a wet stretch of days through the upcoming weekend that could leave Southwest Louisiana with some flooding before all is said and done.
Despite the uncertainties in the forecast, Southwest Louisiana, as should all of coastal Louisiana, be preparing for impacts possible as early as Friday, but most likely Saturday and Sunday if the current forecast with an approach to SW LA or SE TX remains in place with regards to timing. The formal tropical advisories could begin to be issued for parts of southeastern Louisiana later tonight or tomorrow and be extended to our part of the state by Thursday to give the proper preparation time.
Intensity remains the weakest part of tropical forecasts, while track forecasts have significantly improved over the past several years. Looking at storms over the past couple of years, rapid intensification is the biggest worry and uncertainty from any Gulf system, and this storm will continue to pose challenges in nailing down an exact intensity. Therefore, our area should be prepared for anything from a tropical depression to even a Category 1 hurricane to be possible by Saturday as the system approaches landfall.
Storm surge could also be a threat to our area if the landfall is to the west of Louisiana before curving northward, which means coastal parishes would be even more susceptible to flooding. Rainfall totals could exceed 12+ inches in the right front quadrant of the storm’s path, so it’s very important that you pay close attention to the forecast as we continue to focus in on the exact track it takes over the coming days, when and if Barry develops.
The KPLC First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this situation, and bring you the best forecast possible, hopefully one that does not mean major impacts to Southwest Louisiana, but until we are certain of that, stay weather aware!
