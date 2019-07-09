Corrections officers, inmates arrested in beating of inmate at Jeff Davis Parish jail

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two deputies and seven inmates have been arrested in connection with the beating of another inmate at the Jeff Davis jail, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
According to Ivey, an inmate facing first-degree rape charges was beaten by several other inmates while in a jail cell on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and released back into custody. He is currently being held at another correctional facility.
Detectives began investigating the incident and were told by other inmates that correctional personnel were involved in the planning of the beating.
According to Ivey, the information detectives received from the inmates was confirmed by security video in the jail. The incident involved two separate attacks, including one where hot water was thrown on the victim’s legs and feet.
Deputy Jason Anthony Cartwright, 33, and Deputy John Kurtz, 38, both of Jennings, were arrested and are facing charges of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
The following inmates are facing charges of second-degree aggravated battery:
- David Wade Clark, 29, of Lake Charles
- Michael Lee Duplechian, 25, of Carencro
- Manson Joseph Adams, 36, of Jennings
- Terry Joseph Landry, 31, of Jennings
The following inmates are facing charges of second-degree battery:
- John Jaman Coleman, 23, of Jennings
- Jordan Alexander Legros, 22, of Welsh
- Cody Michael Carroll, 24, of Elton
Sheriff Woods issued a statement saying in part "The personnel involved, violated departmental policies, put in place, to ensure the safety of the inmates that are housed in the correctional facility. They were involved in the initial planning to harm an inmate; which is a criminal offense.” The Sheriff added,” I know it’s a difficult job to work in corrections every day, but I will hold my employees accountable for their actions. The duties of the correctional deputies are to maintain the safety and security of everyone within the facility. I am very disappointed in the actions taken by these two deputies. Both deputies were terminated this afternoon.”
The terminated deputies are being held in a different correctional facility at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.