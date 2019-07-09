Corrections officers, inmates arrested in beating of inmate at Jeff Davis Parish jail

Sheriff Woods issued a statement saying in part "The personnel involved, violated departmental policies, put in place, to ensure the safety of the inmates that are housed in the correctional facility. They were involved in the initial planning to harm an inmate; which is a criminal offense.” The Sheriff added,” I know it’s a difficult job to work in corrections every day, but I will hold my employees accountable for their actions. The duties of the correctional deputies are to maintain the safety and security of everyone within the facility. I am very disappointed in the actions taken by these two deputies. Both deputies were terminated this afternoon.”