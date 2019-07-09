City of Lake Charles and Tellurian partner to provide upgrades to McMillan Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve lived in the neighborhoods surrounding McMillan Park, you may be familiar with its history, one that includes a triple homicide that happened back in 2013.
Now, a $100,000 investment from Tellurian and a match from the city transformed the once empty, grass field, to a colorful playground.
“It was so transformative to this park, when you look at the before and after pictures, it’s amazing how things have changed, and the opportunity to incorporate playground equipment that focused on science and art and play, in an area which was just an empty field," Jason French, Tellurian’s vice president of government and public affairs, said.
Mayor Nic Hunter hoping the improvements will have a lasting impact.
“We are not going to allow some of the unsavory elements to take over our parks, we are going to make sure this is a safe environment for our kids and our families. By providing the financial investment and the community investment, we can do that," Hunter said.
Of course, this change is most important to those who frequent McMillan Park.
“I come here every week," 11-year-old Dominique Miller said.
“Mainly every day, every chance I get to come," Timothy Kirt, a 12-year-old, said.
Both said they’re already enjoying the park’s makeover.
“It was nothing before, now it’s like a whole park where we could play in,” Miller said.
“Mainly because of the colors. The colors because mainly I like to draw and stuff and I like to put a lot of color in mine, so it excites me to be able to see that and how much work they put into this," Kirt said.
Kirt said this all can’t go without him saying thank you.
“I would like to say I’m thankful for all of the people who put their work into here, because this park wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the mayor and everyone who helped him," Kirt said.
