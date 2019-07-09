Beat the heat and save money with these energy-saving tips

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the threat of triple heat indexes chances are if you live in Southwest Louisiana your electricity bill may have recently caught you by surprise.
After a long day at work or short vacation trip, coming home to a warm house is far from pleasant but cooling your home doesn’t have to break the bank.
“Air conditioning is the big user of electricity at this time of year,” said Entergy Customer Service Representative, Margaret Harris.
Harris knows that high summer temps can cause high summer bills.
She said one tip the company offers to customers is keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees.
“For every degree that you run your thermostat lower than that, it costs you about 3 percent so if you normally run your thermostat at 72 around the clock, that would cost you about 18 percent on your bill," said Harris.
Keep in mind, in addition to the heat in Southwest Louisiana, there’s another wicked counterpart that we face.
“Humidity here is the burden we fight first before we start cooling,"said Rick Sims, president of Sims Air Conditioning.
Rick Sims and his team at Sims Air Conditioning spend their time servicing heating and cooling units. He said they typically make a lot of house calls at this time of year.
“All the new units--it’s just like cards. They’ve gone to higher efficiency standards but they sacrifice durability. Parts that we used to carry 2 on our truck that went out once a year, now, between the new environmental mandates, you may blow three of them on one house in one year," said Sims.
During these hot days ahead of us, Sims said there are ways to cut back on high electric bills.
“Primary is change your filter and keep your drains clean," said Sims. "It’s funny, the world’s changed in that we used to say 'when you pay your light bill, change your filter.”
Energy Savings Tips from Entergy:
- Turn off lights when you leave the room
- Stay comfortable by Turn your ceiling fan counter-clockwise in the Summer
- Keep curtains and blinds closed
- Seal up any cracks or open spaces around your home
- Use appliances that generate heat in the early morning or evening when it’s cooler
