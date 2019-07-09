Astros’ Bregman eliminated by Pederson in 1st round of HR Derby

CLEVELAND, OH — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was hoping to add a Home Run Derby title to his trophy shelf to go along with last year’s All-Star Game MVP. Despite bringing a pretty powerful swing to to Progressive Field, the LSU alum once again couldn’t advance to the second round.
Bregman hit a respectable 16 home runs during his four-minute opening round, however Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, hit 21 long balls to down Bregman. The Astro infielder was eliminated in the opening round in 2018 as well.
Bregman will get another chance to shine in Cleveland on Tuesday as he’s the starting third baseman for the AL All-Stars.
