Watching the Gulf for potential tropical development

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - I’m sure by now you have heard something on the potential for a tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week. I do want to say that there is a very high amount of uncertainty with the forecast and the computer models are likely to change with each new set of data. This is also a good time to add that there is a lot of misinformation out there from various social media sources, many of which have little or no meteorological experience. If the site you look at is not a governmental site such as the National Hurricane Center or National Weather Service, or a local television station meteorologist then I would encourage you to ignore that source.
The area in question is now known as “Invest 92-L” which simply means the National Hurricane Center is investigating it for potential development. This also allows the various computer models to begin tracking the system and producing the spaghetti plots we have become accustomed to seeing. Currently this system is located over south-central Georgia, meaning it is over land and has no chance of developing yet! However, all of the model data agrees this will move south or southwest over the northern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday. At that time, it will encounter an environment ripe for potential development, specifically very warm waters. The National Hurricane Center places the chance of this becoming a tropical system at 80%, although it is worth noting that there is still a small chance that it does not develop at all.
If this system does develop into a tropical system, the forecast track is very uncertain with areas from Texas to Florida potentially seeing a landfalling tropical system late this week or over the weekend. As of now I see no reason to panic, but it would be a good idea to know what you would do if this develops and moves our way. It never hurts to have a plan in place, or even to have some supplies on hand just in case. We will know more on the potential track once this system develops Wednesday or Thursday, however that will leave little time to track it before it moves inland.
Once again there is considerable uncertainty with the forecast track, and even more with the strength of the system. A basic rule to keep in mind here, a weaker system would likely move farther west with greater impacts to Southwest Louisiana, while a stronger system would likely turn north quicker and potential impacts may remain to our east. Also keep in mind the greatest threat of rainfall is on the eastern side of a tropical system, and if it moves inland to our east those impacts would likely remain well east of our area. A poorly organized system is more likely have a larger area of heavy rainfall, while a stronger storm would likely consolidate the rainfall closer to the center of circulation. I do think that rainfall will be the primary concern with upwards of 10 inches of rain or more possible in some areas. Depending on the strength of the storm there could be some wind or surge impacts as well.
Here's the bottom-line:
1. This forecast is very uncertain and subject to change over the next few days
2. Areas from Texas to Florida need to monitor this closely
3. The forecast should become more certain by Wednesday or Thursday
4. Count on us here at KPLC for the latest information
5. And be mindful of misinformation on social media!
You can download the KPLC First Alert Weather app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.