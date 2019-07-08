Watching the Gulf for potential tropical development

Once again there is considerable uncertainty with the forecast track, and even more with the strength of the system. A basic rule to keep in mind here, a weaker system would likely move farther west with greater impacts to Southwest Louisiana, while a stronger system would likely turn north quicker and potential impacts may remain to our east. Also keep in mind the greatest threat of rainfall is on the eastern side of a tropical system, and if it moves inland to our east those impacts would likely remain well east of our area. A poorly organized system is more likely have a larger area of heavy rainfall, while a stronger storm would likely consolidate the rainfall closer to the center of circulation. I do think that rainfall will be the primary concern with upwards of 10 inches of rain or more possible in some areas. Depending on the strength of the storm there could be some wind or surge impacts as well.