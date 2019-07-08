Verlander to start MLB All-Star Game

HOUSTON, TX - Astros RHP Justin Verlander was named the starting pitcher for the American League squad in Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.
This will be Verlander’s second career All-Star Game start and his first as a member of the Astros. Prior to this year, four other Astros hurlers have started in the All-Star Game: RHP J.R. Richard (1980); RHP Mike Scott (1987); RHP Roger Clemens (2004); LHP Dallas Keuchel (2015).
Verlander, who also started for the AL in the 2012 All-Star Game, has been named to eight All-Star teams in his career (2007, 2009-13, 2018-19), becoming one of just 20 pitchers (19 Hall of Famers) to earn that distinction. In 2019, he has once again been one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, posting a 10-4 record in 19 starts with a 2.98 ERA. His current 0.81 WHIP is the best in the Majors and would be one of the lowest in history for a starting pitcher. He also has a ML-best .168 opponents batting average, allowing just 76 hits in 126.2 innings pitched. Verlander also ranks among the ML leaders in innings (4th, 126.2) and strikeouts (153, T-3rd).
FOUR STARTERS FOR HOUSTON
With Verlander given the starting nod, four Astros players will now start in this year’s All-Star Game, more than any other MLB club this season and the most in franchise history. The Astros have six 2019 All-Stars overall, which is also the most of any club this season and matches the most in club history (2017-18). Joining Verlander in this year’s starting lineup will be OF Michael Brantley, 3B Alex Bregman and OF George Springer, all of whom were voted as starters. RHP Gerrit Cole and RHP Ryan Pressly were also named as 2019 All-Stars.
BREGMAN RETURNS FOR HR DERBY
For the second consecutive season, Alex Bregman will take part in the T-Moblie Home Run Derby, which will be tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT, televised live on ESPN. For the first time, the winner of the derby will receive a $1.0 million prize. In 2018, Bregman became the first Astros player ever to be named as MVP of the All-Star game after his go-ahead, 10th-inning home run helped lead the AL team to a dramatic, 8-6 win.
The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised live on FOX.
