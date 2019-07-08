SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2019.
Sean Alexander Lowery, 37, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Allen Ray Ledoux, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Dustin Armer, 34, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Parishe Antoine Bazinet, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Glenn Evans III, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.
Jenny Alvarodo-Ponce, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.
Chad Everett Bertrand, 45, Many: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; in park after hours; instate detainer.
Santos Donay Gomez-Benites, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Julie A Theriot, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges); in park after hours.
Ashley Ryan Murphy, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Frank Ray Harvel, 39, Hockey, TX: Third offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; no drivers license on person.
John Mark Higginbotham Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; battery.
Arthur James Landry, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; speeding; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; public intimidation and retaliation.
Prentiss Merrell Jackson, 28, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); failure to obey police officers and traffic stops; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Courtnee Amanda Clemons, 31, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Joshua Dylan Leday, 23, Gorgetown, SC: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated flight from an officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; stalking; instate detainer.
Kirkland Wayne Bourque, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer by flight; theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary; reckless operation; contempt of court (2 charges).
Tracy Allen Lewis, 51, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Jeffery Freeman, 51, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
