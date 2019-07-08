Prosecutors tell jurors Kevin Daigle also killed his roommate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jurors in the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle were told today that before Steven Vincent was killed so was Blake Brewer, Daigle’s roommate, who lived on Hollyvale drive.
Calcasieu Deputies were asked to check on Brewer when he did not show up for work Monday, August 24, 2015, the day after Vincent was killed.
Deputies had to force their way in the Brewer’s home where they found him dead of a shotgun blast.
The defense suggested in opening statements, Daigle killed Brewer in self-defense because Brewer cane him with a knife. But CPSO detective Beth McGee testified this morning that Daigle had no defensive wounds on him that would suggest he was defending himself.
The trial continues this morning in Lafayette.
