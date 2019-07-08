One in custody following police chase that began in Texas, ended in Westlake

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a police chase that began in Texas and ended in Westlake.
Louisiana State Trooper Derek Senegal confirmed that the driver is in custody after the chase ended on Myrtle Springs Road in Westlake. The chase ended around 1 p.m.
12NewsNow out of Beaumont is reporting that Jefferson County deputies tried to pull over a vehicle around 11:30 a.m., and the plates returned to a missing or endangered person in the Austin area.
The suspect pulled into a rest stop just inside Louisiana state lines on I-10. Law enforcement tried to stop them, but he escaped and got back on I-10 and continued east.
