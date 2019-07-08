7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are just five weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live matchups this upcoming season.
7. Washington-Marion at LaGrange (November 1)
We start the list with the new look District 4-4A, although this is a long-standing district rivalry. Washington-Marion vs. LaGrange opens the list.
This Gators are back on the Charging Indians schedule after LaGrange dropped from 5A to 4A, while Washington-Marion returned to 4A after two years in Class 3A.
This game doesn't make the list because of last season's success for either team as the two teams combined to go 4-16. However, these two Lake Charles schools always attract a great crowd and energy no matter what sport they play in.
Last year wasn’t kind to LaGrange, finishing with an 0-10 record in Marrico Wilson’s first year as head coach. In fact, the program hasn’t seen a winning season since 2015. However, there is plenty of optimism around the program with the Gators playing in 4A now alongside some returning talent like quarterback Quintorus Jones.
On the other side, the Charging Indians also recorded a losing record last year, finishing 4-6. This offseason, Washington-Marion hired former Delhi coach Toriano Williams in hopes of leading the team back to glory. Williams led Delhi to a 9-4 record a year ago, which was the best season during his three years with the Bears.
While Washington-Marion lost a deep senior class, there is always talent to be found at the Teepee.
Depending on how both teams rebound, this game could be played for much more than just bragging rights— the week nine matchup may help decide who wins the district.
