Former LSU star Aaron Nola keeps batters hitless through 5 innings in Phillies win over Mets

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Former LSU ace Aaron Nola, who currently pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies, picked up another win by keeping the New York Mets hitless into the sixth inning.
The Phillies (47-43) finished with an 8-3 victory over the Mets (40-50).
Nola improved to 8-2 on the season and extended his scoreless streak to 22 innings. The streak ended on a two-run home run by Pete Alonso.
In 6.2 innings of work, Nola gave up just those two runs on three hits. He struck out six batters. His ERA is 3.74.
