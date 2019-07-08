FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer sizzle continues; watching the Gulf by late-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather over the day ahead will again feature another sizzling hot day, with temperatures warming up to near 90 by 10:00 AM and continue to top out anywhere from 95 to 97 during the afternoon as heat index values again climb into the 105 to 107 range during the hottest part of the day. Again, the lack of cooling afternoon thunderstorms provides no relief to this seemingly relentless heat.
The chance of rain today remains at only 10%, as an isolated spot or two could pick up a thunderstorm, as was the case on Sunday. I would not plan on this affecting your area, and if it does, then consider yourself very lucky.
The ridge of high pressure aloft will begin to weaken by mid-week and allow for a better chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will still top out in the middle 90s prior to these cooling storms to arrive late in the afternoon, which would be the only heat relief we get.
The tropics will be coming alive this week, with the first Gulf threat of the season evolving slowly over the next several days. Oddly enough, an outlook for develop is drawn to show a disturbance over north Georgia becoming a tropical threat as a cold front and upper level disturbance move southward over the Gulf waters, fester and develop into a tropical depression or named storm later this week.
In summary, the odds of development issued by the National Hurricane will continue to increase over time, with good model agreement already in place that something will develop in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days from the remnants of an upper level disturbance and associated cold front moving from the north.
Beyond the development stage and location, all bets are off on the eventual track it takes with considerable model disagreement beyond Thursday or Friday, so this should serve as a good reminder to stay prepared this hurricane season.
If the storm were to become a threat to Louisiana, it would most likely be for the southeastern portion of the state, with our area likely seeing little to no impacts as we’d be on the drier west side, but nothing is set in stone until a storm actually develops, and that hasn’t happened yet! Other scenarios carry to storm off to the east into Florida, leaving Louisiana unscathed.
If the storm is named it would become Barry and become the second named storm of the 2019 hurricane season. The first name, Andrea, was used up in May during an early season sub-tropical system in the Atlantic that formed and dissipated in just over 24 hours.
The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking this situation closely over the week ahead and will let you know if this system will be a threat to SW Louisiana, and if so, how you should prepare. In the meantime, stay tuned and stay prepared for the duration of hurricane season!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.