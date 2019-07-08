First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with low rain chances while we watch the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be a hot day. There will be only a few clouds and limited showers to help cool down. I only have a 10% chance of rain. So, there may be a couple small showers that pop up, but most of us will not see any rain. Therefore, temperatures will rise to the mid 90s today. It will feel like 100-106 degrees. That puts us right on the edge of having a heat advisory. Use caution in the heat.
This evening, the temperature will still be quite warm. There will not be much of a cool down, even after sunset. It will still feel like the 90s until tonight when it will feel like the 80s. There should not be any rain this evening. Any rain from the afternoon will have come to an end. Especially after sunset. It should be a nice evening, albeit a hot one.
Overnight, there will be some very warm and muggy conditions. The temperature will only cool to the upper 70s but it will feel like the 80s. Closer to the coast, it may still feel like the 90s. So, it will be hot tonight and the AC will be running overtime. It will also be partly cloudy with no rain.
Tuesday will be more of the same as today. There will be hot temperatures in the afternoon with maybe a shower or two. I have only a 10% chance of rain for Tuesday. The temperatures should top out in the mid 90s again with heat indices in the triple digits. Stay cool in the heat by taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated.
Wednesday will have about a 20% chance of rain. There will be isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon. So, in the morning and evening there should not be much rain. Any rain we see will come to an end around sunset. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s. The rain may bring a little relief to help those temperatures. It will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine.
Out in the tropics, there is a big possibility of development. There is an area of low pressure associated with a weak cold front that is currently located over the southeast region. The low pressure-center will move off to the Gulf of Mexico and will likely turn into something in the tropics.
The National Hurricane Center has put an 80% chance of development in the next 5 days. Therefore, by the end of the week, we could be talking about Barry as our next named storm. This will likely develop in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The track or the direction of where the storm is heading by the weekend is nearly impossible to know. We will have a better idea once something does develop. The latest trend is that it will move to the west, closer in our direction. It may take a northerly turn toward us, or it may head more toward Mexico. Again, we must wait until something forms.
As of now, I would be prepared if something develops and heads in our direction. Load up on water, fill up your vehicles with gas, and make all the other necessary precautions just in case. The entire 7Stormteam will be watching the gulf for the latest trend. So, stay tuned for the latest updates.
At the end of the week, rain chances are up to 40% for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. These rain chances may chance depending on what happens in the gulf. It will also be hot everyday as well. If we end up seeing more rain, that will help cool the temperature down some.
