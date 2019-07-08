First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with low rain chances while we watch the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be a hot day. There will be only a few clouds and limited showers to help cool down. I only have a 10% chance of rain. So, there may be a couple small showers that pop up, but most of us will not see any rain. Therefore, temperatures will rise to the mid 90s today. It will feel like 100-106 degrees. That puts us right on the edge of having a heat advisory. Use caution in the heat.