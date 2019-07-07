USS Orleck brought to life by Lone Star Living History Crew

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lone Star Living History Crew travels around the region to historic ships, taking on their full history for a few days at a time.
“Basically living history on board naval ships," said James Lightbody, the Executive Officer of Lone Star Living History Crew. "Spanning all the way, we’ve done World War I all the way up to Vietnam, especially on this ship.”
On Saturday on the USS Orleck, life during the Vietnam War was recreated.
Everything from the crew’s glasses, to their sheets and more were time-period accurate.
“Uniforms the correct material, all the lingo, we talk nothing, no current events, our president is Theodore Roosevelt in World War II," said Lightbody.
The crew are all history buffs, and love educating people about the incredible pieces of history living in their back yards, or in this case, rivers.
“I like telling stories of sailors, and nobody really knows the history of what a day in the life was of a United States sailor and what they’ve gone through," Lightbody said.
Ron Williams, the Executive Director of the USS Orleck Naval Museum, said people getting to see the history lived out, rather than just hearing about it, takes their understanding to a whole new level.
“We have visitors come, and the sailors take the opportunity to talk to the folks of what it’s about,” Williams said. “It’s really neat for the kids too, they come and they see, well here’s a big metal ship, it gives us a chance to explain what it is.”
With the hope that each person leaves knowing a little bit more about the long and rich life the USS Orleck has lived.
The next Lone Star event will be a WWII Living History Weekend at the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, August 30 through September 2.
