Tracking the tropics for potential development late this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Hurricane Center has upped the chance of development for the Eastern Gulf in the next 2 to 5 days to a 50% chance.
Conditions in the Eastern Gulf continue to look favorable for development later this week. What this means for Southwest Louisiana is that we should remain weather aware as there is still a lot that can and will change over the coming days.
Our two most reliable weather models continue to disagree on where this potential development could move.
The American model keeps it well to our East whereas the European model has shifted the track to the West. A LOT of discrepancies between these two models means that nothing is certain and everyone along the Gulf Coast should remain prepared.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.