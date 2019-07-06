Former LSU guard Tremont Waters makes NBA Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU point guard Tremont Waters was on the court Saturday in Las Vegas for his NBA Summer League debut.
The second round pick of the Boston Celtics scored nine points, including a three-pointer, on 3-of-13 shooting. He also had two assists and two steals against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Celtics (1-0) came away with the 96-82 win over the 76ers (1-1).
Boston will play again Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday before the league starts its championship tournament.
