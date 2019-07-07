Former LSU F Kavell Bigby-Williams notches second straight double-double in Pelicans loss to Wizards

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU forward Kavell Bigby-Williams has been impressive in his first two NBA Summer League games with the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with double-doubles in both.
Bigby-Williams scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds Saturday night in a 84-79 loss to the Washington Wizards. Trevon Bluiett led the Pelicans (1-1) with 23 points.
Troy Brown Jr. put up 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Wizards.
In the Pelicans win over the Knicks on Friday, Bigby-Williams scored 12 points and ripped down 10 boards in a game shortened due to an earthquake.
The game ended up being the highest-rated NBA Summer League game ever. It was the debut of Pelicans No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson. He left the game early with a knee injury and will not play the remainder of the Summer League.
