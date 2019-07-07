First Alert Forecast: Heat sticks around through midweek

Monday is much of the same with a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower. I have upped the rain chances to a 20% chance as models have begun to trend to more coverage of afternoon showers and storms. This chance will still be isolated and likely confined to the afternoon hours. With rain not widespread expect temperatures to soar once again into the 90s with triple digit heat indices through the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated when working out side as the heat index could reach 105.