First Alert Forecast: Heat sticks around through midweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect the heat to continue. Highs top out in the mid 90s with the heat index in the triple digits. Be sure to use caution when working outside through the rest of the afternoon! Stay hydrated and use sunscreen as cloud cover has increased but we still have mostly sunny conditions. Overnight temperatures begin to fall into the 70s.
Monday is much of the same with a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower. I have upped the rain chances to a 20% chance as models have begun to trend to more coverage of afternoon showers and storms. This chance will still be isolated and likely confined to the afternoon hours. With rain not widespread expect temperatures to soar once again into the 90s with triple digit heat indices through the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated when working out side as the heat index could reach 105.
Heat continues for Tuesday as rain chances drop back down to a 10% chance through the afternoon. This means that temperatures reach the 90s once again with a heat index in the triple digits. Exercise caution during the main heat of the afternoon and try to limit outdoor activities. If you have to be outside be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade.
Wednesday that rain chance has fallen as moisture stays situated over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Meaning here in SWLA that heat is going to be on once again. Highs reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 100-105. Stay hydrated and updated on the forecast as we head into next weekend.
The rest of the forecast period is heavily dependent on if something tropical forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Be sure to remain up to date on the forecast through the week.
