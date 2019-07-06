Prospective jurors in Kevin Daigle capital murder trial narrowed to 53 ‘death qualified’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Round two of jury selection is underway in the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle. Fifty-three people made it through round one which means they are “death qualified” and are believed to be able to genuinely consider both life in prison and execution if the trial has a penalty phase.
Daigle allegedly shot State Trooper Steven Vincent on August 23rd, 2015. If Daigle is convicted of first-degree murder, the trial will then enter the penalty phase and jurors will decide if Daigle should be executed or get life in prison.
As questioning started in round two, lead prosecutor Lea Hall explained the elements of first-degree murder in Louisiana, which must be proved. He also explained Daigle is presumed innocent until if and when he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Hall also talked about things the state does not have to prove such as motive or premeditation.
The state does have to prove Daigle had specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm to Trooper Steven Vincent. Hall explained specific intent is when an offender actively desires the consequences of his actions.
And Hall told jurors specific intent can be formed in an instant. Another important issue discussed, Daigle has the right to remain silent and does not have to prove his innocence. If Daigle does not take the witness stand, jurors can not hold it against him.
Jurors answers when questioned about these and other issues will help attorneys to decide who to keep to decide the fate of Kevin Daigle.
Jury selection was expected to continue into Saturday until they have the final panel that will serve as Daigle’s jury.
