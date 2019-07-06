Local clothing brand to be sold in major retail chain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When social media stars and local celebrities start dressing in your clothing, you just might be onto something.
U.G.L.Y., short for “You Gotta Love Yourself” is a basic clothing line that was formed roughly two years ago by owner and CEO, Raywood Joubert.
In addition to gaining notoriety from locals, the brand has now gained the attention of national retailer, Macy’s.
It wasn’t long ago that Joubert was in high school, joking with friends and dreaming about becoming an entrepreneur.
“Me and my buddies, we were always greeting each other like, ‘what’s up ugly’, and so one day we were just talking about starting a business and trying to work for ourselves," said Joubert.
That greeting between friends marked the start of the U.G.L.Y. brand, which in its two-year lifespan has already gained the attention of social-media influencers, celebrities, and now Macy’s.
“I just reached out to them and luckily they responded and gave me the opportunity to be a partner with them in their market," said Joubert.
The brand UG.L.Y. will be launching at The Market @ Macy’s, beginning July 7th. The Market @ Macy’s offers brands turn-key entry into a premiere department store to introduce their products and services to an expanded range of customers with the support and guidance of an established national retailer.
7 months ago, Joubert, a 26-year-old Lake Charles native, opened his first store for the U.G.L.Y. Clothing Company. Inside the minimalist storefront at the Prien Lake Mall, you can find shirts, hoodies, rain jackets, hats and other accessories. Joubert, came up with the design of the clothing, and he, along with his wife Cheyenne and a select group of friends continuously execute the vision.
“When he brought it up to me, I said ‘oh, that’s really cool’, and now seeing where it is now and how much its grown so fast, it’s just admirable..as a wife and just to be a part of the growth..we put God first and we trust him and he just blows our mind," said Cheyenne Joubert.
“It’s so crazy that, that little idea just turned into something so major and the whole Lake Charles loves it,” said best-friend, Jacolby Alfred.
“The meaning 'U gotta love yourserlf’, I knew it stood for something greater than the brand, cause the brand is really bigger than all of us," said relative, Haeden Joubert.
“The main reason that I really went forward with this brand was because I seen where it could bring self-confidence in individuals and being that we were always calling each other ugly, it just helped us build our self-confidence up..friends calling each other names and still being friends," said Raywood.
Ultimately, Joubert sees his business as a force for good for the Lake Charles community.
UG.L.Y will be available at the below locations of The Market @ Macy’s, beginning next week.
· The Market @ Macy’s Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA
· The Market @ Macy’s Century City in Los Angeles, CA
· The Market @ Macy’s Twelve Oaks in Novi, MI
· The Market @ Macy’s Westminster in Westminster, CA
U.G.L.Y. Clothing Company
Location: 496 W E Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles
Hours: 10:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday
Online at: https://uglynmw.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uglynmw/
Contact: u.gly@yahoo.com
Phone: (337) 429-5052
