Lake Charles working on city sewer lines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Earlier this week, there was a failure in one of the sewer lines in downtown Lake Charles, prompting emergency repairs. This comes as the city is going through it’s sewer lines to see if any maintenance is needed.
“This is the initiative of trying to find out some of the older lines and doing CCTV work throughout the city," John Cardone, Lake Charles City Administrator, said. "The city has identified 13 basins in the northern part of the city, one of these basins in the downtown area.”
Cardone says the city has been trying to identify problems with the sewer systems, particularly downtown, one of the oldest parts of the city.
“We started this area because this is one of the more mature areas downtown where there could be potential failures," Cardone said. "It just so happens over the last couple of days on this particular line before we could identify it.”
Cardone says Wednesday there was a failure in the sewer line on Division Street. Crews are still working to fix the problem. Cardone says temporary repairs have been made at this time.
“We haven’t identified what it’s going to take exactly to make the final repair but they are in the process of identifying that and making the necessary repairs.” Cardone said.
In the meantime, the city will continue to look through the sewer lines in other areas of Lake Charles with CCTV to identify other issues, similar to what the city is doing with the drainage pipes.
“So as they identify these areas and they run the cameras through these lines, they are making point repairs, they are cleaning the sewer lines out, and if they find an area that they see is failing because of age, then we will go in there and make the necessary repairs.” Cardone said.
But the massive project doesn’t come cheap.
“We spend about, on those basins, $200,000 plus a year on just the camera work, then we are allocating another million dollars a year on making repairs to that particular basin where we identify particular needs.” Cardone says while costly, these infrastructure improvement are necessary and the city has allocated additional funds for these types of repairs.
