Lake Charles man arrested after police pursuit, one person seriously injured

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Lake Charles Saturday morning, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
One person is listed in serious condition after the chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Shattuck and Broad Street.
According to Kirkum, at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers were speaking with a subject who was filing a police report for a stolen vehicle. While officers were speaking with the victim, a description of the vehicle was sent out. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, a 2007 Ford F150, in the 2300 block of Mill Street. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle a pursuit ensued.
The chase led officers through several neighborhoods. At some point the driver of the Ford truck hit another parked unoccupied vehicle in a private drive on Broad Street, however, did not stop and the pursuit continued. The pursuit ended when the driver of the Ford struck a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling southbound on Shattuck Street at Broad Street. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to strike a telephone pole and a building near that intersection.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Michael Lewis Jr., 31, of Lake Charles.
Lewis is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, vehicle negligent injuring, and driving without a license. Toxicology tests are pending.
The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition due to the injuries sustained as a result of the vehicle crash.
The investigation is ongoing. KPLC will update this story when more details become available.
