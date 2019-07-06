First Alert Forecast: Heat sticks around through mid week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies and heat sticking around. We’re also dealing with a bit of Saharan dust making for a hazy afternoon. Temperatures topping out in the mid 90s through the afternoon with feels like in the triple digits well into the evening hours. After sunset we’ll see those temperatures start to drop, but it will still feel like the 90s well into the evening. Overnight we’ll see those temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s.
Sunday rain chances still remain low and temperatures are expected to be even hotter than on Saturday. Be careful when spending time outside as the heat index is going to be between 100-105 through the afternoon. Try to stay inside during the main part of the afternoon as we could be flirting with 106-108 during the 3 pm time frame. Don’t forget to check the car before exiting for pets and children! Rain chances are at a 10% chance, but edging toward lower than that as Saharan dust does stick around keeping dewpoints in the lower 70s rather than the upper 70s like we have seen meaning rain is unlikely but not impossible.
Monday expect much of the same with temperatures soaring and the heat index between 100-105. Be sure to stay hydrated when spending time outside. Rain chances remain low on Monday as well, but there is a slightly better chance for a pop up shower along coastal areas. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Tuesday we’re sticking with this trend of hot days with temperatures reaching the mid 90s and the heat index reaching up to 105. When spending time outside be sure to use sunscreen and take frequent breaks. Rain chances remain about the same with the slim chance for a pop up shower or two along coastal areas.
Wednesday we see that rain chance increasing for a little bit better chance for a hit or miss shower or storm through the afternoon hours, but that chance is still low. The biggest weather story will remain the heat as we’re still going to see triple digit heat indices through the afternoon.
Thursday we could start to see a better chance for rain as a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf increases moisture for most of the northern gulf states. Rain chances are still less than 50%, but this increased moisture would help more of those afternoon showers or storms to develop. Which means widespread heat will still be the story with highs in the 90s.
Tropical Update:
There is still a lot of uncertainty concerning the development of a tropical system in the Eastern gulf. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the area with a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.
What is forecast to happen at this time is, a weak cold front moves across the southeast US and the tail end of the cold front breaks off and stalls in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. With the right conditions this could develop into something tropical, but it is still too early to tell.
Residents of Southwest Louisiana need to remain aware of the forecast, but there is NOTHING to worry about at this time. We should expect increased rainfall into next weekend, but the timing of this is continually changing as the speed of the cold front changes. Expect changes to this forecast in the coming week.
