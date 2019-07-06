First Alert Forecast: Heat sticks around through mid week

Sunday rain chances still remain low and temperatures are expected to be even hotter than on Saturday. Be careful when spending time outside as the heat index is going to be between 100-105 through the afternoon. Try to stay inside during the main part of the afternoon as we could be flirting with 106-108 during the 3 pm time frame. Don’t forget to check the car before exiting for pets and children! Rain chances are at a 10% chance, but edging toward lower than that as Saharan dust does stick around keeping dewpoints in the lower 70s rather than the upper 70s like we have seen meaning rain is unlikely but not impossible.