Authorities patrolling waterways for underage drinking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are hitting the water this holiday weekend. Carter Sittig with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division says they will be making sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a safe manner.
"Bringing out extra patrol for the holiday weekend, doing safety checks and looking for those drinking and driving," Sittig said.
But there is one thing in particular they are on the lookout for. Lt. Ron Johnson with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division says during the summer time and especially on a holiday weekend, kids take to the waterways to drink.
"They don't see as much law enforcement as normal, so they think the water is a safe place to go have fun and drink,” Johnson said. “It's unsafe to drink when you're not used to drinking on land, then you encompass that into the water, there's so many hazard in the water, you can slip and hit your head, fall in without floatation in seconds."
He says in addition to underaged drinking, this could also lead to drunk driving, putting more than just themselves at risk.
"It affects so many other people,” Johnson said. “First of all if you're drinking in an area that's a navigation boat lane, you could easily get run over or cause the person in the boat to run into something else. So it's just a multiple bunch of factors that weigh into it."
Sittig says this detail isn’t in place to spoil anyone’s fun, but its here to ensure everyone gets home at the end of the day.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the weather, enjoy the waterways here in the parish but we just ask that they do it safely and make sure they have all their safety gear on their boats with them while they’re doing it,” Sittig said.
