Woman licks ice cream, faces tampering charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ve probably seen the shocking and disgusting video floating around social media; a young girl grabs a half gallon of blue bell ice cream out of the freezer in a Walmart, opens it, licks it, and puts it back in the freezer.
At face value it’s a nasty prank that has garnered thousands and thousands of views online, but would you believe that the woman in the video is now facing up to 20 years in prison?
It occurred in Lufkin, Texas, and the police department says they believe they have identified the woman in the video, who now is being charged with second degree felony tampering with a consumer product, which according to Lufkin Police is a crime that carries a punishment of anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison.
If you’re wondering why there wasn’t a seal on the ice cream, Blue Bell released a statement saying they freeze their half gallon cartons upside-down, creating a natural seal, making it obvious when the carton has been tampered with.
Blue Bell also stated that the ice cream that was licked was not sold... they were able to recover the carton through surveillance video.
The Lufkin Walmart tried to have a little fun with the situation, posting a picture of an employee with a water gun, and joking that they are posting an “armed” guard by the blue bell freezer to stop any ice cream mischief.
