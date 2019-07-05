SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 4, 2019.
Jared Lee Myers, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
David Everett Chapman, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Taylor Austin Gaskin, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Travis Andrew Jeffcoat, 28, Idabel, OK: Expired drivers license; third offense DWI.
David Wayne Beard, 18, Westlake: Out of state detainer.
Ahmednour Hassan Ali, 39, Katy, TX: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; obscenity.
Stephen Miquel Simien, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Quintin Dewade Henry, 33, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.
Douglas Ray Spell, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Justin Slade Vallery, 32, DeQuincy: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kim Dianne Blanchard, 53, Westlake: First offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Salvador Louis Napolitano, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; public intimidation and retaliation; resisting an officer; strangulation.
Jasimine Lynette Jack, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); trespassing; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Darius Kevon Leslie, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary (7 charges); theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm.
