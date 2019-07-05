SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 5, 2019 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 5:53 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 4, 2019.

Jared Lee Myers, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

David Everett Chapman, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taylor Austin Gaskin, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Travis Andrew Jeffcoat, 28, Idabel, OK: Expired drivers license; third offense DWI.

David Wayne Beard, 18, Westlake: Out of state detainer.

Ahmednour Hassan Ali, 39, Katy, TX: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; obscenity.

Stephen Miquel Simien, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Quintin Dewade Henry, 33, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Douglas Ray Spell, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Justin Slade Vallery, 32, DeQuincy: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kim Dianne Blanchard, 53, Westlake: First offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Salvador Louis Napolitano, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; public intimidation and retaliation; resisting an officer; strangulation.

Jasimine Lynette Jack, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); trespassing; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Darius Kevon Leslie, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary (7 charges); theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.