Sports Person of the Week - Holly Jones

“This guy had some this really cool edit of himself and I really wanted to learn how to do that. I stayed up all night and kept googling and researching how to do this," said Jones. "I started off on the phone and found some apps and started editing them. Later, I got a laptop and downloaded Photoshop to it which is what I use now. Ever since then I’ve been doing professional sports players edits, some people will commission me to do edits for them. I also do college commitment edits.”