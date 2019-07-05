REPORT: 3 LSU graduates killed in helicopter crash in The Bahamas

BIG GRAND CAY, The Bahamas (WAFB) - Three of the seven people killed in a helicopter crash in The Bahamas were LSU graduates.
Kameron Cline, Jillian Clark, and Brittney Searson, all LSU graduates, were killed July 4 when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Big Grand Cay island in The Bahamas.
Mining magnate, Chris Cline, Kameron’s father, and two other people also died in the crash. The helicopter was reportedly bound for Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Jillian Clark, of Kenner, La., was a member of the Phi Mu sorority at LSU and played volleyball at Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans, according to Nola.com.
Beth Anne Simno, the principal of Mt. Carmel Academy, issued the following statement on the passing of alumna Clark:
Searson’s mother, Kimberly Searson, says her daughter often traveled with the Cline family.
The LSU’s Phi Mu sorority website lists Cline, Clark, and Searson as spring 2019 graduates. The sorority will host a candlelight vigil for the women at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at 19747 Southern Hills Ave. in Baton Rouge.
The national headquarters of Phi Mu confirmed the young women’s deaths in the following statement:
LSU President F. King Alexander released the following statement on July 5 upon learning about the alumnae deaths:
