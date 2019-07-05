REPORT: 3 LSU graduates killed in helicopter crash in The Bahamas

July 5, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 3:12 PM

BIG GRAND CAY, The Bahamas (WAFB) - Three of the seven people killed in a helicopter crash in The Bahamas were LSU graduates.

Kameron Cline, Jillian Clark, and Brittney Searson, all LSU graduates, were killed July 4 when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Big Grand Cay island in The Bahamas.

Mining magnate, Chris Cline, Kameron’s father, and two other people also died in the crash. The helicopter was reportedly bound for Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Jillian Clark, of Kenner, La., was a member of the Phi Mu sorority at LSU and played volleyball at Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans, according to Nola.com.

Beth Anne Simno, the principal of Mt. Carmel Academy, issued the following statement on the passing of alumna Clark:

"Athletically and academically she was very talented.. an excellent student and a phenomenal volleyball player, but more importantly, she was loved by so many. She always cared about the next person whether on the court or in the classroom.”
Beth Ann Simno, Principal of Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans

Searson’s mother, Kimberly Searson, says her daughter often traveled with the Cline family.

The LSU’s Phi Mu sorority website lists Cline, Clark, and Searson as spring 2019 graduates. The sorority will host a candlelight vigil for the women at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at 19747 Southern Hills Ave. in Baton Rouge.

The national headquarters of Phi Mu confirmed the young women’s deaths in the following statement:

“I can confirm that three of the people, Jillian Clark, Kameron Cline and Brittney Searson, who perished in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4, were young Phi Mu alumnae from the Alpha Eta Chapter at Louisiana State University. Our sympathies are with their families, friends and Phi Mu chapter sisters.”
Hara Henshell, Phi Mu Director of Administration

LSU President F. King Alexander released the following statement on July 5 upon learning about the alumnae deaths:

“The LSU community is mourning the loss of three recent graduates, along with all of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Kameron, Jillian and Brittney were all May 2019 graduates and had such bright futures ahead of them. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of everyone affected. This is a sad day for all of us.”
F. King Alexander, President of Louisiana State University

