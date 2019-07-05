Red, White, Blue and You! 4th of July festivities in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to Katie Harrington, with the City of Lake Charles, around 50 vehicles participated in this year’s Red, White, Blue and You parade.
“They’re free for the public to enter so people really enjoy to come out,” Harrington said. "A lot of festival queens and businesses and social organizations and all that. We also have the general public "
They made their way down Ryan Street throwing out goodies for the kids while being greeted by waving parade goers.
7News asked parade goers to sum up Independence Day in one word. Some said ‘exciting’, while others said ‘freedom’ and ‘family’.
Some took today to remember the country’s military men and women, past and present.
“We believe in God and we believe that the people who serve for our freedom and are still serving today for our freedom.” said one parade goer.
Others just wished everyone a Happy Independence Day.
