Local authorities giving advice on safe boating this holiday weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Who doesn’t love a good time on the water, especially celebrating the 4th of July?
Beau Robertson, Lt. with the Lake Charles division of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, says this weekend is one of the most popular weekends for boating.
"In this particular holiday, there’s going to be a fireworks display, so for those operating a boat at night, you got to stay aware of your surroundings," Robertson said.
Ron Johnson, Lt. with the Calcasieu Parish Marine Division says with the increase in traffic on the water, boaters must be extra attentive.
"One of the factors you need to take into consideration is people are going to be swimming where you don't normally see people swimming,” Johnson said. “There's going to be people boating and kayaking in places you don't normally see. You may run around a river and never see someone in a curve and there may be three boats in the curve fishing. A boat travels about 350 feet at 50-60 miles per hour in a matter of seconds. To make a decision with no brakes, it could be dangerous if you’re not paying attention."
Johnson says with all the rain we've experienced recently in Southwest Louisiana, it brings an added danger of things like logs and other debris floating in the water that you might not realize is there if you’re not paying attention.
"That's why having someone driving paying really good visual attention because there’s so many distraction on the water between the sun, the wind, the boats, swimmers, that you really have to pay attention,” Johnson said.
“Look if there is a congested waterway just slow down, let people pass, just yield the right away,” Robertson said. “You don’t have to be in such a hurry on the water that you have to get somewhere and not be safe about it.”
"Go have fun, we want everyone to enjoy the waterways, we just want everyone to have the courtesy like it normally is and that way everyone can come home safe," Johnson said.
