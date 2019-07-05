LDWF locates body of woman missing in Lake Pontchartrain

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the body of a woman reported missing in Lake Pontchartrain has been found.
Officials say her body was recovered just before 7 a.m. Friday near Northshore Beach where she was last seen.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner as identified the woman as 20-year-old Lacy Patrick of Slidell. A spokesperson for the Coroner’s Office says Patrick was able to be identified by a tattoo on her leg.
According to officials, she and another man were swimming in the lake when a boat rolled over them. The boater did not see them swimming.
An autopsy is planned for Monday to determine an official cause of death.
The incident remains under investigation.
