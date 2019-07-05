First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances and high temperatures through this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be another hot day. There will be a lot of sunshine with some passing clouds. There is also some haze in the sky as well. That is the Saharan dust that has returned. It should not be enough to cause any major issues. This haze does limit any rain, and I have kept the rain chance at zero percent for today. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 90s today.
This evening, it will still be rather hot. The temperatures will be falling to the 80s, but it will still feel like the upper 90s. After sunset, it will cool down a little bit, but it wills till be warm and muggy. There will be only a few small clouds with plenty of sunshine. There will also not be any rain. It should be a nice, and hot evening.
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. There will be just a few clouds but no rain early on. As the night wears on, there should be more clouds that move in to Southwest Louisiana. I still do not expect any rain. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70s. It will certainly be a warm start to the weekend.
On Saturday, it will still be really nice. There should not be any rain in the afternoon since a high-pressure center will be nearby. That high-pressure center will be keeping the rain away. It will be moving away, but at least for Saturday, it will still be close enough to us to cause a positive impact. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you won’t have to worry about rain. Instead, you will have to contend with hot temperatures. Those temperatures should warm up to the mid 90s. Then the heat index values should be beyond 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and stay cool!
On Sunday, there will be a slightly higher chance of rain. I have lowered it to a 20% chance for a couple showers pop up. So, overall, it will be another relatively dry day. Therefore, I would not cancel any plans you may have outdoors. Temperatures will be hot and will top out in the lower to mid 90s. It should be a nice weekend for any outdoor plans.
Monday next week should be better than originally forecasted. The rain trend is going down. The moisture around will be getting pulled to the east away from us. So, I have lowered the rain chance to only 10%. Temperatures will still be hot, especially wherever there is no rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have about a 20% chance of rain. There will be isolated to scattered showers both days. The rain should occur in the afternoon. So, in the morning and evening there should not be much rain. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s. The rain may bring a little relief to help those temperatures.
The moisture next week should be getting pulled to the east due to an area in the eastern gulf that may develop. This is something we will keep our eyes on. Both of the more reliable computer models are indicating some circulation forming and slowly moving to the north. Regardless of development, it will likely stay to the east of us. That will keep us on the drier side of things.
The rest of the tropics are quiet. There is more Saharan dust moving out over the Atlantic Ocean which will limit any tropical development. As long as the dust is moving out over the Atlantic, we will not need to worry about any storms.
