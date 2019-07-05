First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances and high temperatures through this weekend

On Saturday, it will still be really nice. There should not be any rain in the afternoon since a high-pressure center will be nearby. That high-pressure center will be keeping the rain away. It will be moving away, but at least for Saturday, it will still be close enough to us to cause a positive impact. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you won’t have to worry about rain. Instead, you will have to contend with hot temperatures. Those temperatures should warm up to the mid 90s. Then the heat index values should be beyond 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and stay cool!