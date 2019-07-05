FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter through the weekend with the lack of cooling thunderstorms

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of isolated afternoon storms will begin to return but next week the attention will turn toward possible low pressure developing over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico along an old frontal boundary. Models show possible tropical development off the coast of the Florida Panhandle late next week, but it’s too soon to know if this will actually occur and any exact track if it does. The most likely scenario puts the system inland across Florida by next weekend, but we will keep you updated if that changes!