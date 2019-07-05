FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter through the weekend with the lack of cooling thunderstorms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures this morning in the 70s to start, a fast warm-up returns and the high humidity will again quite a bit to the temperatures which are forecast to again reach the lower to middle 90s this afternoon and feel closer to 103 from midday through the afternoon. The lack of cooling thunderstorms is setting up a pattern of even hotter temperatures this weekend with highs ranging from 94 to 97 during the afternoon and afternoon heat index values around 105 to 107.
If you’re planning an outdoor event this evening, you’ll have no worries other than the heat as our temperatures will still be falling through the 80s but at least you won’t be dodging any pesky thunderstorms that could ruin your night. Lows again will fall into the 70s to start the morning on Saturday but with a very muggy feel as the day begins.
The main driver of our drier weather for the next several days is a strong upper level ridge of high pressure that will continue to build in strength over the state, limiting our daily coverage of thunderstorms to less than 20% each afternoon through early next week. This will mean highs from Saturday through Monday topping out around 95 during the afternoon with afternoon heat indices 103 to 105.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of isolated afternoon storms will begin to return but next week the attention will turn toward possible low pressure developing over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico along an old frontal boundary. Models show possible tropical development off the coast of the Florida Panhandle late next week, but it’s too soon to know if this will actually occur and any exact track if it does. The most likely scenario puts the system inland across Florida by next weekend, but we will keep you updated if that changes!
The rest of the tropics remain quiet with no additional development expected, with Hurricane Barbara a bit weaker this morning over the Pacific and expected to continue weaken as it moves closer to Hawaii by early next week, although increased rain chances could dampen your plans for a Hawaii vacation next week with this track.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
