USS Orleck Executive Director speaks on potential move to Jacksonville

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The USS Orleck may be leaving Lake Charles for Jacksonville, Florida.
Ron Williams, executive director for the USS Orleck Naval Museum, says he’s been in talks with the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association since December about moving the Orleck to Florida.
Those plans started after the Navy reportedly reversed it’s decision to donate another ship to Jacksonville, planning to scrap it instead.
“When we brought the ship here the goal was to put it on the lakefront where a lot of cars passed and everyone could see it,” Williams said. “We always knew we would need a permanent berth that was visible, but we haven’t been able to get there. We’ve been at a temporary berth since we arrived.”
Williams said there were talks of moving it near the Isle of Capri, but the plans never panned out. Since the Orleck has not been able to find a permanent spot in Lake Charles, Williams decided to reach out.
“Basically, the conversation was I understand you have a dock and no ship," Williams said. "We have a ship and no dock. Let’s talk.”
Williams says people from Jacksonville have been to Lake Charles to look at the Orleck.
“They’ve been here a few times,” Williams said. “We’ve actually surveyed the ship to see if we could get it towed to Gulf Copper in Port Arthur for dry dock to do some repairs to the hull and other improvements that we want to do.”
Since the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association needs approval from the city and the decision will take at least a few weeks, Williams stresses that the Orleck will remain open until the day it is potentially towed to Port Arthur for repairs.
Lake Charles is home for Williams, who says he will not travel with the Orleck if it does go to Jacksonville, but he would visit it from time to time.
Williams says his favorite memories from on board are the people and their stories.
“Oh, there’s so many," Williams said. "But one of the first ones was a Mr. Mosely who came from Madena, Texas over by San Antonio.”
Williams says Mosely served on the ship in 1946, working in the fire room.
“So here he was in his 80′s and he wanted to go down there,” Williams said. "He says ‘Can I go down there?’ Well, it’s straight down. I said ‘Well, Mr. Mosely, do you think that you are physically able to get up up there and down there?’ and he looked me straight in the eyes and he said ‘Yep! I got new hips!’ It was such a wonderful experience for him. He said ‘I never dreamed I would be able to stand my watch again 65 years later’.”
Stories like Mosely’s are why Williams says the choice to move Orleck is bittersweet.
“It’s more important to us to keep it as a museum ship for future generations to enjoy.” Williams said.
The USN Gearing Class Destroyer first came to Lake Charles in 2010.
