USS Orleck Executive Director speaks on potential move to Jacksonville

“So here he was in his 80′s and he wanted to go down there,” Williams said. "He says ‘Can I go down there?’ Well, it’s straight down. I said ‘Well, Mr. Mosely, do you think that you are physically able to get up up there and down there?’ and he looked me straight in the eyes and he said ‘Yep! I got new hips!’ It was such a wonderful experience for him. He said ‘I never dreamed I would be able to stand my watch again 65 years later’.”