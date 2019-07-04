4th of July: by the numbers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot dogs, fireworks, traveling across the country... it’s no secret Americans go all out for the 4th of July, but do you really realize just how seriously we take our independence day celebrations?
Let’s take a look at some of the numbers compiled by WalletHub in three main categories: food and drink, fireworks, and traveling.
Food and Drink:
- $6.8 billion spent on food for the 4th
- over $1.5 billion of that will be spent on beef and chicken alone
- 150 million hot dogs are eaten every year on the 4th of July
- it is the #1 beer-drinking holiday of the year in the U.S.
- $1 billion spent on beer
- over $560 million spent on wine
Fireworks:
- over $1 billion spent on firework displays for the 4th
- Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular costs over $6 million
- 40% of Americans will attend a fireworks show
Traveling:
- over 47 million people are traveling on the week of the 4th
- 85% of travelers are driving to their destinations
- 3.8 million people will travel by plane
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.