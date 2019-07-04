SWLA Arrest Report - July 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 3, 2019.
Joseph Davis Lassien II, 43, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); operating a vehicle while under suspension with certain prior offenses.
Kermit Jerome Levier, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting a Police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; entry or remaining on places or land after being forbidden.
Bryce Donte Conley, 18, Iowa: Attempted burglary; burglary.
Darius Kaleei Nelson, 27, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule I drug; instate detainer.
Randell Oneal Nash, 38, Coushatta: Parole detainer.
Cameisha Michelle Booker, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Gavin Joseph Arabie, 19, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Christopher Micheal Warner, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jack Allan Watson Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Donald Ray Richardson, 61, Leesville: Second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jasmin Dwayne Coleman, 31, Opelousas: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; attempt and conspiracy.
Heather Ann Ardoin Nunez, 37, Lake Charles: Obtaining a criminally dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners.
Eddie James Hardman, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Emmanuel Araguz, 33, Hildalgo, TX: Vehicular homicide.
Steve Lee Schxneider, 34, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Gary James Leblanc, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Timothy Wayne Talbert, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Jordan Earl Dillon, 30, Sanger, TX: Out of state detainer (4 charges).
Joey Julian, 36, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer; second degree murder; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
David Jermaine Galmore, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Tyler Craig Dugas, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Antonio Noel Scott, 22, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; probation detainer.
Tierra Lataria Lashai McDowell, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Robert Curtis Young, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Devin Scott Ellis, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); cruelty to juveniles (4 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.