Sulphur releases list of streets that will receive trash services on Wednesday
(Photo source: Waste Management)
July 4, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 11:10 AM

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has released a list of streets that will begin receiving trash services on Wednesday, beginning July 10.

Waste Management began handling garbage pickup for Sulphur this month after the city left Republic Services.

Streets that will now be serviced on Wednesday:

  • Madison Crossing Drive
  • Southleaf Drive
  • Longhill Drive
  • Abellaway
  • Haygood Point
  • Keaton Court
  • Orchard Lane
  • Loring Road
  • Chandler Lane
  • Birar Court
  • Summit Avenue
  • Harmony Drive
  • Pipers Lane
  • Aston Lane
  • Paisley Parkway
  • Fallon Drive
  • Langley Drive
  • Rayner Drive
  • Leawood Avenue
  • Hopewell Drive
  • Patton Street
  • Lena Street
  • Allen Street
  • Southgate Street
  • Patch Street

