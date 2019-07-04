Sulphur releases list of streets that will receive trash services on Wednesday

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has released a list of streets that will begin receiving trash services on Wednesday, beginning July 10.
Waste Management began handling garbage pickup for Sulphur this month after the city left Republic Services.
- Madison Crossing Drive
- Southleaf Drive
- Longhill Drive
- Abellaway
- Haygood Point
- Keaton Court
- Orchard Lane
- Loring Road
- Chandler Lane
- Birar Court
- Summit Avenue
- Harmony Drive
- Pipers Lane
- Aston Lane
- Paisley Parkway
- Fallon Drive
- Langley Drive
- Rayner Drive
- Leawood Avenue
- Hopewell Drive
- Patton Street
- Lena Street
- Allen Street
- Southgate Street
- Patch Street
