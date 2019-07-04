Restoration of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception described as ‘breathtaking and spectacular’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The big reveal was this past weekend for those waiting to see the restoration of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.
For six months the Cathedral looked like a jungle of scaffolding, so imagine the delight of parishioners seeing the transformation for the first time.
“It was breathtaking when we walked in, it almost brought me to my knees. It was unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it. I just kept thinking, this must be what it looks like in Europe,” said Ashley Ivey-Atkins, a parishioner.
“I thought it was spectacular when I first walked in. I saw all the colors and the altar. How beautiful it was. It is spectacular and God is glorified,” said Ruby Guidry, a long-time parishioner and greeter.
The first celebration: ordinations of a new priest and four deacons June 29 in the newly transformed space.
Director of Liturgy, Rev. Ruben Buller explains the purpose.
"The whole purpose of beauty in a church and, in the liturgy in particular, is to raise our minds and our thoughts to God," he said.
"It should help us to think about things beyond this world," said Buller.
Above the altar, a vivid new image of Mary, the Immaculate Conception, which refers to Catholic doctrine that, as the mother of Jesus, she was born without the stain of man's original sin--sin from which all others must be cleansed at baptism.
"The reason why we call it the Immaculate Conception is because she's stepping on the serpent because her yes to God is her no to the evil one," said Buller.
New, contrasting colors bring to life architectural features.
“We highlighted some things that were hard to see before, such as the scenes above the doors of the Cathedral on the inside. Those have been highlighted in such as way, so as to stand out more," said Buller.
The newly lighted, cleaned and refurbished Stations of the Cross, are much more visible as are stained glass windows.
"When people come it should help to inspire them to be able to see them and to see them in greater detail and splendor," said Buller.
"Another feature that had been covered up for years that no one knew it, was the words. The Latin words that are around the church and they have to do with the role that Mary has in God's plan for us especially as the mother of our God and Savior Jesus Christ," he said.
Buller says the restoration also honors those who built the church a century ago because of their faith in Jesus Christ. And he says it preserves a legacy, they hope, for centuries to come.
Below is Buller’s translation of some of the Latin phrases now visible in the Cathedral.
“You (talking about the Blessed Mother) are the glory of Jerusalem and the joy of Israel.“ And he says it continues, “’You are the highest honor of our race’, meaning the human race,” said Buller. He explains that is because, “Mary was the one who said, ’Yes,’ to God’s plan and became the means that Jesus chose to come into the world. And so, in that sense, she’s the highest honor, because of her yes to God,” he said.
Another phrase says, “Ora pro nobis,” which means ‘pray for us,” and then, “intercede to our Lord Jesus Christ.”
“Her role is to bring us to Christ, not to point to ourselves,” said Buller. “The last words we have of her (in the Bible) are the words at the Wedding Feast at Cana, and her last words were, ‘Do whatever he tells you.’”
Weekend masses are now being held in the Cathedral. August 31 a special mass will be held to rededicate the Cathedral August 31.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.