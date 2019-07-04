Restoration of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception described as ‘breathtaking and spectacular’

“You (talking about the Blessed Mother) are the glory of Jerusalem and the joy of Israel.“ And he says it continues, “’You are the highest honor of our race’, meaning the human race,” said Buller. He explains that is because, “Mary was the one who said, ’Yes,’ to God’s plan and became the means that Jesus chose to come into the world. And so, in that sense, she’s the highest honor, because of her yes to God,” he said.